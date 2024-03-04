WORLD
Gaza 'powder keg' could spark wider war — UN rights chief
"I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration. This would have implications for every country in the Middle East and many beyond it," said  Volker Turk.
At least 30,534 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli war on Gaza. / Photo: AA
March 4, 2024

The Israeli war on Gaza is a "powder keg" with the potential to spark broader conflict in the Middle East, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has said.

Turk said on Monday that it was imperative to do everything possible to avoid a wider conflagration.

"The war in Gaza has already generated dangerous spillover in neighbouring countries," he said in his global update to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"I am deeply concerned that in this powder keg, any spark could lead to a much broader conflagration. This would have implications for every country in the Middle East and many beyond it."

He said that overlapping emergencies made the spectre of spillover conflict very real.

"The military escalation in southern Lebanon between Israel, Hezbollah and other armed groups is extremely worrying," Turk said.

Essential 'to do everything possible'

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said almost 200 people had been killed in Lebanon and some 90,000 internally displaced.

There was also extensive damage to health facilities, schools and vital infrastructure.

"Incidents in which civilians, including children, paramedics and journalists, have been killed in attacks must be fully investigated," said Turk.

"It is imperative to do everything possible to avoid a wider conflagration."

Israel's bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have killed more than 30,000 people in under five months, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

