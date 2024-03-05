Tuesday, March 5, 2024

1808 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had "proven what we are capable of" against Russia's navy and air force, but made no direct reference to the sinking of a Russian patrol ship as reported by Kiev's military.

"Ukraine has proven what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"That is shown by the number of downed Russian aircraft and the capabilities of our boys against the Russian fleet. There are no safe havens for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and nor will there be," he added.

1811 GMT — Russian spy chief calls Macron's comments about NATO soldiers in Ukraine dangerous: RIA

French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on NATO soldiers in Ukraine show the irresponsibility of Europe's leaders and are moving the world to the brink of nuclear war, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying.

Last week Macron opened the door to European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage.

1701 GMT — Russia says intercepted three French aircraft over the Black Sea

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had scrambled a fighter jet to "prevent a violation of the Russian state border" by three French aircraft over the Black Sea.

Such incidents have regularly occurred, even before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

"To prevent a violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter aircraft was raised into the air," Russia's defence ministry said.

1637 GMT — Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

Hungary's president signed the law on Sweden's bid to join NATO, a final technical step before the Nordic country becomes the alliance's 32rd member.

Hungary's parliament ratified Sweden's bid on February 26, ending more than a year of delays that frustrated other alliance members in the face of Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

"Tamas Sulyok, the president of the republic, today signed the decision taken by the National Assembly on February 26, 2024, regarding Sweden's membership in NATO," a statement on the presidential website read.

1519 GMT — Zelenskyy hails ICC arrest warrants over Russian strikes on Ukraine

Zelenskyy has welcomed two arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for two senior Russian officers over the Ukraine war.

"Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

"Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable."

1414 GMT — ICC issues warrants over Russian strikes on Ukraine

The International Criminal Court said it has issued arrest warrants for two senior Russian officers over the Ukraine war, including strikes targeting Ukrainian power infrastructure.

It named the two as Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash and Viktor Nikolayevich Sokolov, an army lieutenant general and a navy admiral, and said the suspected crimes were committed between October 2022 and March 2023.

The two men "are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian" targets and are also accused of the "crime against humanity of inhumane acts," the court said.

1345 GMT — UK urges more military aid after Ukrainian drone attack sinks Russian Black Sea fleet ship

The British defence chief hailed the sinking of the Russian Black Sea fleet ship, "Sergei Kotov," by a Ukrainian drone attack, calling for more military support for Kiev.

Quoting a Ukrainian Defence Ministry post on X, showing the sinking of a Russian warship from its Black Sea fleet — believed to be Sergei Kotov — Grant Shapps said the Black Sea is "not safe" for the Russian Navy.

He said it would have been "unimaginable" until recently, but it is now "undeniable," due to Western support for Ukraine.

1304 GMT — IAEA chief to hold talks with Putin about Ukraine nuclear plant

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will head to Russia for a fresh round of talks with President Vladimir Putin to discuss "the future operational status" of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Europe's largest nuclear plant has been at the centre of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, with both Moscow and Kiev frequently accusing each other of compromising its safety.

Grossi last met Putin in Saint Petersburg in October 2022 to discuss safety issues involving the Zaporizhzhia facility.

0940 GMT — 'Individual' error led to leak of German military Ukraine talk

An individual error was behind the audio leak of a meeting of high-level German military personnel discussing the war in Ukraine, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

Pistorius added that one of the participants on the military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had dialled in via a non-secure line and disciplinary measures were being looked into.