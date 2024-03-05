TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriots protest UNFICYP, chanting 'not peacekeepers but occupiers'
Turkish Cypriots stage a demonstration in London against UN Security Council resolution that mandated the establishment of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) 60 years ago.
Turkish Cypriots protest UNFICYP, chanting 'not peacekeepers but occupiers'
Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement. / Photo: AA
March 5, 2024

Turkish Cypriots gathered for a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, expressing their opposition to a UN Security Council resolution passed 60 years ago, which called for the creation of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Resolution 186 was adopted on March 4, 1964.

The rally was jointly organised by the British Turkish Cypriot Association (BTCA) and a civil society organisation named Embargoed on Monday.

Also criticising the British government, members of the crowd held various signs that included slogans such as "UNFICYP: Not peacekeepers, but invaders and occupiers of Cyprus," "UK government has failed Turkish Cypriots and has denied them their human rights" and "UN’s 60 years in Cyprus are enough."

RelatedTürkiye decries UN decision to extend mandate of Cyprus peacekeeping force

Decades-long dispute

Speaking at the event, BTCA chairperson Kenan Yaman said the Cyprus issue cannot be resolved without returning Turkish Cypriots’ rights.

Recommended

He said the isolation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is one of the usurped rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

“So direct flights to the TRNC should be launched in order to end this isolation," added Yaman.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan