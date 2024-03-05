The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a Texas law that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who cross illegally into the United States from Mexico.

The law, known as Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), has been tied up in the courts as Democrat Joe Biden's White House wrangles with Republican-run Texas over it.

Now its fate is in the hands of the Supreme Court, which has blocked the law from going into effect until March 13 while it reviews the case.

In the United States, immigration matters including policing are handled by the federal government, not the states.

The Texas law would have made illegally crossing the border a state crime, a move the federal Department of Justice has called unconstitutional.