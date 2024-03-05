TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Jordan
Turkish Ministry of National Defence announces that an A400M aircraft carrying medical supplies for Palestinians living in Gaza landed in Jordan.
Türkiye's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Jordan
Türkiye has remained steadfast in its support for Palestine, pledging to continue its efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to the Palestinian people within the framework of humanitarian aid initiatives. / Photo: AA
March 5, 2024

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has announced that Türkiye dispatched a military transport plane to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Health supplies prepared for our Gazan brothers and sisters were delivered to Jordan with an A400M type aircraft that took off from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri," the ministry stated on Monday.

Türkiye has remained steadfast in its support for Palestine, pledging to continue its efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to the Palestinian people within the framework of humanitarian aid initiatives.

Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza. The subsequent Israeli bombardment resulted in the deaths of 30,534 people and the injury of 71,920 others, causing widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.

Recommended

The Israeli aggression has forced 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement, leading to acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January ordering Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedTurkish Red Crescent to send tonnes of aid to Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan