TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye successfully concludes 8th Antarctic science expedition
The team of Turkish researchers returns with new findings on environmental and pollution studies, oceanography and hydrography, atmospheric and space observations, and more.
Türkiye successfully concludes 8th Antarctic science expedition
The expedition crew had to battle adverse conditions to complete their 14,000-kilometer journey. / Photo: AA
March 6, 2024

Turkish scientists have completed the country's 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, returning home with valuable insights that shed light on the southernmost continent's secrets.

The team of 24 Turkish researchers returned to their country on Wednesday after a 36-day journey full of challenges.

Captain Dogac Baybars Isiler, deputy expedition leader in charge of logistics of the expedition, expressed that the team encountered numerous icebergs during the voyage — a sign of the worsening global climate crisis.

Isiler also emphasised the importance of safety measures during navigation.

"The abundance of icebergs in the sea poses a significant safety risk both during the day and at night. To mitigate these risks, navigation is conducted with the presence of both specially illuminated projectors and lookout observers during nighttime," he said.

"Observations and navigation safety precautions against sea ice and icebergs are essential for the ship's safety, ensuring that the entire expedition is completed safely and healthily for all of us," he added.

During the expedition, the Turkish team conducted research on various areas, including environmental and pollution studies, oceanography and hydrography, atmospheric and space observations, geology and geophysics, energy systems, meteorological measurements, and the development of bathymetric maps.

RelatedTürkiye's expedition team conducts various projects in Antarctica

14,000-km journey

Recommended

After completing their work on Horseshoe Island, where Türkiye's scientific research camp is located, the expedition team visited Dismal Island, then crossed the Lemarie and Doumer channels to reach Deception Island. Here, they joined two Spanish scientists aboard the TAE-VIII ship through logistical operations.

Arriving at Livingston Island after a four-hour voyage, a Turkish scientist working at the St. Kliment Ohridski science base owned by Bulgaria also joined the ship.

The science team, which carried out logistical operations at the Juan Carlos I science base owned by Spain on the same island, then sailed towards the Maldonado base owned by Ecuador on Greenwich Island.

There, the team were joined by another Turkish scientist working at this station. The team later reached King George Island, their final stop before Punta Arenas, after a stormy six-hour voyage through the sea.

After catching a flight from King George Island, they were set to return to Türkiye via Chile Punta Arenas, Santiago, and Brazil, Sao Paulo.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the team had to wait aboard the Chilean-flagged ship Betanzos for a month as flights were unable to operate. During the waiting period, the expedition team worked on their projects and spent their remaining time reading books and engaging in conversations.

At the Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin Airport on King George Island, equipped with a dirt runway where daily flights are operated, flights were unable to operate for days due to foggy weather.

As flights resumed, the expedition team continued their journey from Chile Punta Arenas to Santiago, then to Sao Paulo, Brazil. They concluded their 14,000-kilometer journey in Türkiye with their final flight from here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan