Hisham Awartani redirected his attention from his personal struggle to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following a racist attack that left him wheelchair-bound.

The American-Muslim echoes sentiments shared by his American mother, Elizabeth Price, and Palestinian father, Ali Awartani.

Reflecting on their son's ordeal, intertwined with the ongoing situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the couple advocates for greater awareness of the escalating strife in Gaza amid mounting tensions.

Price, formerly an anthropology student at Harvard University, recounted her journey to Palestine for research, where she met Awartani in 1991, despite familial opposition.

"I fell in love with Palestine first. It took us about seven years to get around to marrying each other," she said.

They returned to Ramallah in 2004 when their son was 2 years old. The younger Awartani completed his education there and was accepted to Brown University, one of the leading schools in the US, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Highlighting Hisham's passion for mathematics and philosophy, Price noted his double major in mathematics and archaeology, starting in his third year.

Price recounted receiving the news of Hisham's shooting while in Ramallah.

"I was in shock, but when you're in shock you can just kind of continue going. I primarily felt guilt about the fact that the two boys had been at my mother's house and that they'd been shot too," she said.

Describing the critical 24 hours after the incident, Price said medical decisions needed to be made urgently, but they were far away. They received the news on Saturday night, but could only arrive in the US by Wednesday.

She highlighted delays in reaching the US due to Israeli restrictions, noting that despite her husband being an American, limitations were imposed on Palestinian-American citizens after October 7, compelling them to first travel to Jordan.

The other students who were shot in November were Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College and Tahseen Ahmad, a student at Trinity College. All three are 20 years old.

The students were shot while walking in Burlington where they were to take part in a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Awartani's family. Two of the students are US citizens, while the third is a permanent resident.

The students were speaking Arabic and wearing keffiyehs when they were shot, according to Abed Ayoub, the executive director of the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

The keffiyeh is a scarf worn in many parts of the Arab world.

Related US suspect in shooting of three Palestine-origin students pleads not guilty

Focus to be on Gaza, not him

After returning to school following his hospitalisation due to the attack that left him wheelchair-bound, Awartani continues to inspire with his resilience.

Despite undergoing two hours of physical therapy daily, Hisham remains determined to resume his studies, according to his mother.

"He is trying to find his place in the same world with a different perspective and a different setup. He went to a class for the first time, face to face a few days ago, and it took 15 minutes for him to get there. So, the university has been really helpful," she said.