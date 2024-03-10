Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari took the oath of office, becoming the first-ever civilian to serve a second term in the country's highest office.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to Zardari during a ceremony at the Presidency in the capital Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the three armed services chiefs, Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was foreign minister in the coalition government until last year and also the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and others.

He previously served as president from 2008 to 2013 under his own party's government.