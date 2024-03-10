The Atmaca missile has successfully hit its target with Türkiye's first domestic and national Turbojet Engine KTJ-3200, developed by Kale Ar-Ge.

The Atmaca missile launched under the auspices of Defence Industry Agency (SSB), and developed by Roketsan.

According to the statement made by the SSB, Atmaca successfully destroyed the target when firing carried out to verify the subsystems and components developed with national resources within the scope of Atmaca project.

"The goal of complete independence"