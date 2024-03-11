India has signed a trade agreement with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland that includes a commitment of $100 billion in investments and creating one million direct jobs in India in the next 15 years.

"The landmark agreement between India and EFTA is set to bring significant economic benefits, such as better integrated and more resilient supply chains, new opportunities for businesses and individuals on both sides leading to increased trade and investment flows, job creation, and economic growth,” an EFTA communique said on Sunday.

India committed to reducing import tariffs on industrial products from the four European countries that comprise the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA.

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India for the first time had signed an agreement with an important economic bloc in Europe. India is also working on trade pacts with Britain and the European Union.