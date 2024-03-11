BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
India signs $100B trade deal with four European nations over 15 years
Deal includes trade in goods and services, investment promotion and cooperation, intellectual property, government procurement, trade and sustainable development and dispute settlement.
India signs $100B trade deal with four European nations over 15 years
A laborer carries a sack of vegetables in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. / Photo: AP Archive
March 11, 2024

India has signed a trade agreement with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland that includes a commitment of $100 billion in investments and creating one million direct jobs in India in the next 15 years.

"The landmark agreement between India and EFTA is set to bring significant economic benefits, such as better integrated and more resilient supply chains, new opportunities for businesses and individuals on both sides leading to increased trade and investment flows, job creation, and economic growth,” an EFTA communique said on Sunday.

India committed to reducing import tariffs on industrial products from the four European countries that comprise the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA.

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India for the first time had signed an agreement with an important economic bloc in Europe. India is also working on trade pacts with Britain and the European Union.

Recommended

The agreement includes trade in goods and services, investment promotion and cooperation, intellectual property, government procurement, trade and sustainable development, and dispute settlement. It will provide a window for Indian exporters to access European and global markets, Goyal said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi by Goyal, his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin, Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, Liechtenstein's Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler, and Norway’s Trade and Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre.

Parmelin, speaking on behalf of the EFTA member states, said “EFTA countries gain market access to a major growth market. Our companies strive to diversify their supply chains while rendering them more resilient. India, in return, will attract more foreign investment from EFTA, which will ultimately translate into an increase in good jobs."

RelatedIndia-Middle East-Europe corridor: How feasible is it?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy