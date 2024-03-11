Palestinians began fasting for Ramadan as the Muslim holy month arrived with ceasefire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across Gaza and no end in sight to the five-month-old Israeli war.

Prayers were held outside amid the rubble of demolished buildings late on Sunday.

Some people hung fairy lights and decorations in packed tent camps, and a video from a UN-school-turned-shelter showed children dancing and spraying foam as a man sang into a loudspeaker.

But there was little to celebrate after five months of war that has killed over 30,000 Palestinians and left much of Gaza in ruins.

Families would ordinarily break the daily fast with holiday feasts, but even where food is available, there is little beyond canned goods and the prices are too high for many.

"You don't see anyone with joy in their eyes," said Sabah al Hendi, who was shopping for food on Sunday in the southernmost city of Rafah. "Every family is sad. Every family has a martyr."