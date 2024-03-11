WORLD
Two more infants die in Gaza due to hunger as Israel maintains blockade
The Palestinian doctors warn that more children are at risk of death from malnutrition as the death toll rises to at least 27 people in the besieged territory.
Two babies in incubators of the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital died on the first day of Ramadan due to malnutrition and lack of medical equipment in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza City. / Photo: AA
March 11, 2024

Two more babies have died of malnutrition in northern Gaza amid an Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, according to medics.

The two infants lost their lives on Monday at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city, Samer Labad, a paediatrician, told Anadolu.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

"They died as the Israeli occupation refused to allow food and medical supplies into northern Gaza," he said.

The Palestinian doctor warned that more children are at risk of death from malnutrition as a result of Israel's ongoing blockade on the enclave.

"We appeal to the Red Cross and international agencies to urgently intervene to provide food and medical supplies to the residents of northern Gaza," he added.

Brutal onslaught

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli allegations.

More than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
