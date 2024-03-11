Türkiye has exported 800,600 tons of coffee to 146 countries last year, generating $57.4 million in revenue, as exports of the commodity tripled over the last five years, according to recent data published by the country’s statistical bureau TurkStat.

Revenues from coffee exports were estimated at $19.2 million in 2019. However, the total revenue from coffee exports over the last five years exceeded $200 million.

The data revealed that Syria has the highest demand for Turkish coffee exports, with $10.4 million worth of coffee exported to the country last year, followed by Belarus ($8.5 million) and Russia ($6.5 million).

Turkish coffee was exported to 146 countries in 2023, with the highest demand in the US, Netherlands, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Saudi Arabia, and UK.

In terms of coffee imports to Türkiye, the figure was $465.1 million in 2023, with Brazil coming in first with $285.2 million.

‘Türkiye is more than a coffee producer’