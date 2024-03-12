WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden and Trump spar over health care, social benefits in US
US President Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of supporting measures that only favour America's rich as Trump vows to back cuts to social spending, including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Biden and Trump spar over health care, social benefits in US
Biden and Trump have gone into full battle mode after they both dominated their parties' "Super Tuesday" primaries last week. / Photo: AP Archive
March 12, 2024

US President Joe Biden has clashed with rival Donald Trump over health care and social benefits as the president visited another battleground state in November's election.

Democrat Biden, 81, in an event in the northeastern state of New Hampshire on Monday, accused Trump of backing measures that would favour wealthy Americans.

"The bottom line is, he's still at it," said Biden.

"I'm never going to allow that to happen. I won't cut Social Security or Medicare."

Republican former president Trump, who is seeking a historic comeback to the White House, said in an interview on Monday that he would back cuts to social spending.

"There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting," property tycoon Trump, 77, told CNBC.

He was asked about the possibility of cuts to the three pillars of US social welfare: Medicare, which provides health care for seniors; Medicaid, which gives health care for the less-well off; and Social Security, which gives welfare for seniors and the disabled.

"Beyond the economics, it gives you power in dealing with other countries," he said, adding that he was not concerned about any possible retaliatory tariffs if he regained the White House.

Biden's comments came after he published an ambitious 2025 budget proposal full of populist measures, including a tax hike on billionaires and plans to strengthen social spending programs.

The budget is almost certain to be dead on arrival in the sharply divided US Congress but was designed to highlight his policy differences ahead of his likely rematch with Trump.

Recommended

In New Hampshire, Biden accused Trump of wanting to cut taxes on the rich and said his own economic and social policies had sparked an "American comeback."

"I believe we're moving into a future where health care is a right, not a privilege in America," said Biden.

RelatedBiden responds to Trump's call for debate ahead of elections

Full battle mode

Less than eight months out from the November 5 election, Biden and Trump have gone into full battle mode after they both dominated their parties' "Super Tuesday" primaries last week.

The Democrat is now embarking on a tour of battleground states, riding the momentum from a fiery and well-received State of the Union speech on Thursday that zeroed in on Trump.

Biden branded Trump a threat to democracy, referring to the ex-president's refusal to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat and the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

Impeached twice while in office, Trump now faces four criminal indictments, including two for trying to overturn the election result four years ago.

His last remaining rival for the nomination, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington