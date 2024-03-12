France's left-wing newspaper, Liberation, has published a cartoon mocking Muslims of Gaza amidst their struggle against starvation caused by Israeli's relentless attacks, bombardment, occupation and five-month siege.

As the holy month of Ramadan commenced on Monday, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza found themselves without food to break their fast, their plight exacerbated by the oppressive conditions imposed by Israel.

Yet, amidst this backdrop of deprivation and despair, Liberation, chose to unleash a cruel mockery upon the suffering people of the besieged Gaza. With audacious insensitivity, the cartoon dubbed "Ramadan in Gaza" ridiculing Muslims in Gaza was published by the French daily.

Crafted with a wile intent, the toon depicts starving Palestinians as figures of jest, their hunger trivialised and their plight dismissed.

The cartoon shows a Palestinian man chasing mice and cockroaches, halted by a woman who indicates that it's not yet time to break their fast, all while a hungry child observes. Nearby a hand protrudes from beneath the rubble of a building.

The cartoonist responsible for the offensive sketches, Corinne Rey, formerly associated with the notorious French magazine Charlie Hebdo, has in the past faced criticism for fostering insensitivity.

The publication of the racist cartoon has ignited condemnation from humanitarian organisations and people on social media, shedding light on the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and raising questions about the ethics of media portrayal amidst such suffering.

"The editor-in-chief of Liberation is Dov Alfon, formerly of Israeli military intelligence Unit 8200. The paper is owned by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi," Kareem Dennis, better known by his stage name Lowkey, a British rapper and activist from London, claimed on X, formerly Twitter.

"Shame on the editorial staff and the cartoonist who think genocide is to be mocked and taunted this way. Your depravity and moral rot will come back to haunt you," another X user Aaliya Briggs wrote.