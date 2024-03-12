A Turkish minister has emphasised the importance of not forgetting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israel's devastating military assault, urging a united effort to end the tragedy.

"When discussing equality, we cannot ignore the ongoing humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel's actions towards Palestinians, which lead to immense human suffering," Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas told the 68th UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York on Monday.

The Turkish minister walked out of a speech by her Israeli counterpart at a UN meeting in protest against Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The CSW, as the primary global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, plays a key role in advocating for women's rights, documenting women's experiences worldwide, and shaping global standards in gender equality and empowerment.

Türkiye strongly condemns the attacks in Gaza and reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and rapid and unhindered humanitarian aid, Goktas said, adding Ankara stands with the Palestinian people, considering that 70 percent of those who lost their lives are women and children.

"We need to keep the ongoing massacre in Palestine at the top of the global agenda and redouble our efforts towards putting an end to this tragedy. We must unite in our shared sense of pain and ensure that our voices are heard stronger and louder," she said.

Goktas recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 1325 is an "important milestone" in addressing the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflicts on women, and implementation of the key provisions of the resolution is "vital."

Women in Turkish civilisation hold a respected place

Turning to women in Türkiye, the minister said Ankara has taken "gradual" steps towards further strengthening women's rights while prioritising family values through social policies.

"In our fight against inequality and poverty, we adopt a human-centred approach... Women in Turkish civilisation hold a respected place, and we are working towards further enhancing the equality between women and men," Goktas said.