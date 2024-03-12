BIZTECH
Xiaomi schedules late March start for EV deliveries — company
Smartphone giant Xiaomi enters the booming Chinese EV market with the delivery of its first electric car, the SU7 sedan.
Visitors film around Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China December 28, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 12, 2024

China's Xiaomi said on Tuesday it will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle (EV) model SU7 this month, venturing into the world's largest auto market amid a brutal price war.

The smartphone maker, China's fifth-largest, said in a Weibo post it has 59 stores in 29 cities nationwide that will take orders.

A launch event is scheduled for March 28 when the new EV's sticker tag is expected to be announced.

Xiaomi's shares rallied 7 percent during morning trade.

China's EV sales climbed 18 percent in January-February, not too far off the 21 percent growth seen for all of 2023.

This year has seen a round of deeper price cuts led by market leader BYD to woo consumers amid weakening domestic demand.

At the unveiling of the Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) sedan in December, Chief Executive Lei Jun said Xiaomi plans to become one of the world's top five automakers.

Xiaomi ecosystem

The SU7, Lei touted, has "super electric motor" technology capable of delivering acceleration speeds faster than Tesla and Porsche's EVs.

Analysts say the car's shared operating system with Xiaomi's popular phones and other electronic devices will appeal to the company's existing customers.

Xiaomi has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business to EVs amid stagnating demand for smartphones - a plan it first flagged in 2021.

Its cars will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group, in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

The smartphone giant has pledged to invest $10 billion in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China's EV market to gain approval from authorities who have been reluctant to add to a supply glut.

SOURCE:Reuters
