China's Xiaomi said on Tuesday it will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle (EV) model SU7 this month, venturing into the world's largest auto market amid a brutal price war.

The smartphone maker, China's fifth-largest, said in a Weibo post it has 59 stores in 29 cities nationwide that will take orders.

A launch event is scheduled for March 28 when the new EV's sticker tag is expected to be announced.

Xiaomi's shares rallied 7 percent during morning trade.

China's EV sales climbed 18 percent in January-February, not too far off the 21 percent growth seen for all of 2023.

This year has seen a round of deeper price cuts led by market leader BYD to woo consumers amid weakening domestic demand.

At the unveiling of the Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) sedan in December, Chief Executive Lei Jun said Xiaomi plans to become one of the world's top five automakers.