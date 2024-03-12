TÜRKİYE
Turkish VP, Cuban deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, global developments
Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, says Cevdet Yilmaz.
Stating that relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz says Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba.  / Photo: AA
March 12, 2024

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz have discussed bilateral ties, and international issues.

"During our meeting, we had the opportunity to evaluate global and regional developments as well as bilateral, economic and trade relations between our countries," Yilmaz said on Tuesday, on X after holding a closed-door meeting with Ruiz in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, Yilmaz said.

He added that the relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met Ruiz. No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Türkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

RelatedGrowing cooperation with Cuba important to Türkiye: Erdogan
