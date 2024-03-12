Turkish and Iraqi officials on Sunday have held a border security meeting in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defence Ministry announced.

At the meeting, the security of the Türkiye-Iraq border line, and measures to increase the security of Iraqi citizens were discussed, according to the statement shared on Tuesday.

Türkiye’s National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin held a closed-door meeting Monday in the capital Ankara.

The meeting came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is resolute in its fight against terrorism.

"As we have openly told them in person, we call on all in the region to respect this security strategy of ours. Otherwise, they themselves will be the reason for potential tensions. We have preparations that will cause new nightmares to those who assume they can bring Türkiye to its knees by establishing a ‘terroristan’ along our southern borders," Erdogan warned.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.