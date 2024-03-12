The US intelligence community has warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "may be in jeopardy" amid growing public discontent against his leadership.

"Netanyahu’s viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a report made public on Monday.

"Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility," it added.

The US intelligence community's report, which is based on information through January 22, further notes that "Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come."

It added that the military "will struggle" to eradicate Hamas' sprawling underground infrastructure."

Tehran's hand ruled out

The intelligence community assessed Iran's leaders "did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge of" the Hamas-led cross-fence blitz in Israel on October 7.