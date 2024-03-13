TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Determination to fight PKK on Iraqi side begins to emerge: Türkiye
Security and military cooperation issues are expected to top the agenda of the upcoming Türkiye-Iraq Security Summit meeting.
Determination to fight PKK on Iraqi side begins to emerge: Türkiye
Various topics on the bilateral agenda, particularly cooperation in the fields of combatting terrorism, security as well as military cooperation will be discussed thoroughly during the meeting in Baghdad.  /Photo: AA / Others
March 13, 2024

Developing "common understanding" in the fight against terrorism will be on the agenda during talks Thursday with Iraq, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Noting a joint statement with Iraq at the last summit in which "the PKK was defined as a common threat for both countries," Oncu Keceli said on Wednesday that Türkiye deemed the designation of the terror group as a common security threat by Iraqi authorities as "a signal that the determination to fight the PKK on the Iraqi side has begun to emerge."

His remarks came ahead of a visit by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and head of National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin, to Iraq where they will attend the next meeting Thursday of the security-oriented consultations with Iraq to be hosted by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Various topics on the bilateral agenda, particularly cooperation in the fields of combatting terrorism, security as well as military cooperation will be discussed thoroughly during the meeting in Baghdad.

Keceli told reporters in Ankara that security and military cooperation issues will top the agenda of the Türkiye-Iraq Security Summit meeting.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Recommended

Energy issues

Turning to energy issues, Keceli said there will be talks to develop natural gas resources in Iraq and ship them to international markets.

Noting that the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline has been closed for some time, he said: "We said last October that shipments could be started through this pipeline and that there is no problem for us. However, we see that the Iraqi side is not yet ready to commence shipments."

Türkiye hopes all parties in Iraq will reach an agreement within the framework of mutual dialogue and understanding, and shipments to the pipeline will begin "as soon as possible," added Keceli.

RelatedTürkiye walls itself off from the spread of terrorism: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan