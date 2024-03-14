Young people in England will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers by gender identity clinics, officials have said.

The banning of the medication which pauses the physical changes of puberty such as breast development or facial hair will affect anyone under the age of 18 being treated by the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

It follows a spike in referrals to over 5,000 in 2021-2022 from just under 250 a decade earlier.

The government welcomed the NHS's decision.

"Ending the routine prescription of puberty blockers will help ensure that care is based on evidence, expert clinical opinion and is in the best interests of the child," said junior health minister Maria Caulfield.

The decision follows a public consultation on the issue.

An independent review commissioned by the NHS in England in 2020 has also looked at gender identity services for children under 18.