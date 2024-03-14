TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan meets Iraqi counterpart Hussein
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan attended security-oriented consultative meeting in Baghdad, along with Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler and Director of National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin, says the foreign ministry.
Turkish FM Fidan meets Iraqi counterpart Hussein
Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level. / Photo: AA  / Others
March 14, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

During Fidan’s visit to the Iraqi capital, a security-oriented consultative meeting was held on Thursday.

“Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Director of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier, Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 0835 GMT, they said.

Also, during his visit to the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad, Fidan met with prominent Iraqi figures including the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) Hasan Turan, and Kirkuk parliamentarian Ersad Salihi.

Recommended

Furthermore, as part of his itinerary in Baghdad, the Turkish foreign minister also met with Muhammed Halbusi the chairman of the Takaddum Party.

After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to depart tonight for Baku, Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq in April.

RelatedPUK's ongoing support of PKK threatens security of region
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan