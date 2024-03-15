TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye plans to increase its gas production eightfold by 2050
Output from the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is expected to reach 1.6 billion cubic metres this year, with peak production in the first phase of the field reaching 3.5 billion cubic metres.
Türkiye plans to increase its gas production eightfold by 2050
According to the latest report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Türkiye plans to incrementally increase its natural gas production in the Black Sea. / Photo: AA
March 15, 2024

Türkiye has planned to reach an annual natural gas production of 13 billion cubic metres by 2050, a quantity sufficient to power Istanbul and Ankara for a full year.

This strategic goal positions Türkiye between Western markets and key energy suppliers in the Middle East and Russia.

According to the latest report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Türkiye plans to incrementally increase its natural gas production in the Black Sea.

This year, production from the Sakarya gas field is projected to reach 1.6 billion cubic metres, with a maximum production capacity of 3.5 billion cubic metres in the field's initial phase.

With the completion of the development of the second phase of the Sakarya gas field, production is estimated to reach 11 billion cubic metres per year.

Emphasising the importance of developments in the Sakarya field, the report said, "With the expansion of the Sakarya field and recent discoveries in the South Akcakoca sub-basin, Türkiye is on track to reach 20 billion cubic metres of production by 2040. However, in the absence of major discoveries, it is likely to fall to 13 billion cubic metres by 2050."

RelatedTürkiye's gas reserves in Black Sea now totalled $1T: Erdogan
Recommended

Becoming regional hub

With its pipeline connection to the rest of Europe and its reloading facilities at three of its regasification terminals, Türkiye has taken a step closer to becoming a regional hub.

Russia and Türkiye have been discussing the establishment of an international gas hub in Türkiye since 2022, with Russian gas playing a significant role in this initiative.

The report noted that Türkiye imported 54 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2022, 72 percent of which was purchased through pipelines.

The report highlighted the country’s diversity of natural gas sources, with imports of natural gas via pipeline from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, and the country’s five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals with a total annual capacity of 27 million tons.

The report claimed that net natural gas imports will reach 55 billion cubic metres annually by 2050.

"Türkiye experienced a huge development in its natural gas investment in 2022. The upstream gas investment increased by $1.6 billion to $2.3 billion in 2022, driven mainly by the first phase of the Sakarya project in the Black Sea. Over the long term, Türkiye is expected to reach a gas production of 13 bcm at an upstream capital investment of $8.7 billion," the report explained.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan