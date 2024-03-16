TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects 'illegal annexation of Crimea' on anniversary of referendum
Current situation "constitutes a violation of international law,"  says foreign ministry, marking 10 years since "illegitimate" referendum on Crimea's status.
Türkiye rejects 'illegal annexation of Crimea' on anniversary of referendum
Ankara will continue "closely" monitoring developments in the region, “especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. / Others
March 16, 2024

Türkiye has reaffirmed that it does not recognise the “illegal annexation of Crimea” by Russia in 2014.

Stating that the current situation in the peninsula "constitutes a violation of international law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, underlining the country's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"It has been a decade since the Russian Federation annexed the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014,” the ministry stressed in a statement.

Ankara will continue "closely" monitoring developments in the region, “especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, one of the main constituents of the peninsula, and keep them on top of our agenda," it emphasised.

Recommended

The ministry further underlined that Türkiye "reiterates that it does not recognise this de facto situation, which constitutes a violation of international law, and underlines its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

February 2024 marked two years since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, and also 10 years since it illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan