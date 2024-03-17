An Egyptian-European summit is set to be held in Cairo to advance relations between Egypt and the EU to the level of a “strategic partnership,” the Egyptian presidency has said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi will meet with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whose country is the current head of the EU, and heads of governments of Italy, Greece, Austria and Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus.

The presidency said in a statement on Sunday that Sisi will hold bilateral talks with European leaders to explore ways to boost bilateral relations.

According to the statement, the Egypt-EU summit will witness the enhancement of relations between the two sides to a “strategic and comprehensive partnership.”

It said that the deal aims to achieve "a significant leap in cooperation and coordination between the two sides and to achieve common interests.”

Discussions will also take up regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, which has been under a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed more than 31,600 people since last October following a Hamas attack.