Brussels will propose to EU countries using revenues from frozen Russian assets, worth an estimated $3.26B a year (three billion euros), to help arm Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief has said.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that a new proposal envisioned that 90 percent of the profits made on the assets would go to a fund used to cover the cost of weapons for Ukraine.

The other 10 percent would go into the EU's budget to be used to help increase the capacity of Ukraine's own defence industry.

"If member states agree it will be about three billion euros per year that we can get from the frozen assets revenue," Borrell said.

The push by the EU to find more funds for Ukraine comes as a $60-billion support package from Kiev's other major backer, the United States, remains blocked in Congress.

Struggling to halt Russia's advances

The European Commission is set to put forward its plan to member states on Wednesday, on the eve of a summit of the EU's 27 leaders in part focused on support for Kiev.

Dwindling weapons supplies two years into the war have left Ukraine's forces outgunned on the front line and struggling to halt Russia's advances.