Turkish and Romanian F-16 fighter jets are safeguarding the eastern flank of NATO airspace as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission, the military alliance has said.

"The Turkish (jets) fly sorties alongside their Romanian colleagues to safeguard NATO airspace on the eastern flank & Black Sea region," NATO Air Command said on X on Tuesday, with photos of the jets in formation.

In December, four Turkish F-16 fighter jets arrived at Romania's Fetesti Air Base to take part in the mission until the end of March.

Since 2014, Romania has hosted NATO-enhanced air policing of fighter detachments from eight allies, now including Türkiye, at its air bases near the Black Sea coast.