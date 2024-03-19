TÜRKİYE
Turkish F-16s to take part in NATO’s air policing mission in Romania
Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets alongside their Romanian colleagues will safeguard NATO's air bases near the Black Sea coast until the end of March.
Air policing is a peacetime mission that aims to preserve the security of alliance airspace. / Photo: AA Archive
March 19, 2024

Turkish and Romanian F-16 fighter jets are safeguarding the eastern flank of NATO airspace as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission, the military alliance has said.

"The Turkish (jets) fly sorties alongside their Romanian colleagues to safeguard NATO airspace on the eastern flank & Black Sea region," NATO Air Command said on X on Tuesday, with photos of the jets in formation.

In December, four Turkish F-16 fighter jets arrived at Romania's Fetesti Air Base to take part in the mission until the end of March.

Since 2014, Romania has hosted NATO-enhanced air policing of fighter detachments from eight allies, now including Türkiye, at its air bases near the Black Sea coast.

Air policing is a peacetime mission that aims to preserve the security of alliance airspace. It is a collective task and involves the continuous presence of fighter aircraft and crews, which are ready to react quickly to possible airspace violations, according to NATO.

As part of a broad set of assurance measures introduced following Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, allies are providing additional assets to enhance air policing along NATO’s eastern borders, it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
