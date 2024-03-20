Militants armed with guns and bombs attacked Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port, key to the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with eight attackers shot dead by security forces, the chief minister of Balochistan province has said.

The militants stormed the complex in the rugged southwestern province which houses offices of different government departments, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces, said Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a government commissioner on Wednesday.

"Attackers carried out many blasts," he told Reuters, adding that it was followed with a gun attack. He said the army and police were responding to the attackers.

All eight gunmen who attacked Pakistan's Gwadar port on Wednesday have been killed, said Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan province, where the port is located.

China has invested heavily in mineral-rich Balochistan, including developing Gwadar, despite a decades-long insurgency.