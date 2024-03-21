TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Swiss court fines defendants in banner case targeting Turkish president
Court emphasises that such an incitement to commit murder could not be shielded under the guise of freedom of expression or assembly.
Swiss court fines defendants in banner case targeting Turkish president
Court expresses difficulty in interpreting "kill" in any other context other than as a direct incitement to violence against the Turkish president. / Photo: Reuters
March 21, 2024

The Bern Canton High Court in Switzerland overturned the acquittals of four defendants involved in displaying a banner targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally seven years ago, media reports have said.

The ruling on Thursday is a reversal of a verdict in 2022, when the defendants were initially acquitted, according to reports from the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper and Swissinfo.ch.

Each of the defendants has been fined varying amounts, totalling 11,000 Swiss Francs ($12,246), for their involvement in the controversial display, marking a significant development.

The judgment stemmed from an assessment of the banner, which depicted a gun aimed at President Erdogan's head, accompanied by the word "kill."

The court expressed difficulty in interpreting "kill" in any other context other than as a direct incitement to violence against the Turkish president.

"The statement could not be considered impartial and could be clearly interpreted as a call for murder," the ruling stated unequivocally.

Recommended
RelatedAnkara expects Sweden to meet its obligations under tripartite memorandum

'Incitement to commit murder'

Moreover, the court emphasised that such an incitement to commit murder could not be shielded under the guise of freedom of expression or assembly.

The case stems from a rally where left-wing groups in Switzerland, along with supporters of the PKK, DHKP-C, and YPG terror groups, converged on March 25, 2017.

Among banners and flags carried during the demonstration was one displaying a picture of Erdogan with a gun pointed at his head with the phrase "Kill Erdogan" and "with their own weapons."

RelatedTurkish officials condemn Sweden for allowing act against President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year