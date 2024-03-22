TÜRKİYE
Global community awaits Israeli officials' accountability: Türkiye
‘Türkiye will continue to speak truth, bring indescribable persecution of Palestinian people to global agenda,’ says Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman.
Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 22, 2024

The global community “eagerly” waits for the Israeli officials "to be brought to justice” for their crimes in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman has said.

"For the first time in history, the entire world public is eagerly awaiting the day when the Israeli officials who committed these crimes will be brought to justice," the spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that Israeli officials attempted to conceal their crimes against Palestinians and shield themselves from accountability, adding: “They have targeted President Erdogan for speaking the entire truth.”

Yet, the crimes Israel committed in Gaza are now exposed, and Israel is “on trial for genocide”, the statement further said.

RelatedInternational institutions ‘failed once again’ amid Gaza crisis: Erdogan
Recommended

“Türkiye will continue to speak the truth"

“Türkiye will continue to speak the truth, and bring the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda,” the statement concluded.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured since October 7, amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
