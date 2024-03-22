The global community “eagerly” waits for the Israeli officials "to be brought to justice” for their crimes in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman has said.

"For the first time in history, the entire world public is eagerly awaiting the day when the Israeli officials who committed these crimes will be brought to justice," the spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that Israeli officials attempted to conceal their crimes against Palestinians and shield themselves from accountability, adding: “They have targeted President Erdogan for speaking the entire truth.”

Yet, the crimes Israel committed in Gaza are now exposed, and Israel is “on trial for genocide”, the statement further said.