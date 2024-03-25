1818 GMT — Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind last week's attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, but suggested Ukraine was somehow involved.

Eleven people have been detained in connection with the attack, which saw camouflaged gunmen storm into Crocus City Hall, open fire on concert-goers and set the building ablaze, killing at least 137 people.

"We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries," Putin said in a televised meeting.

"This atrocity may be just a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014 with the hands of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," he said, referring to Ukraine.

"Of course, it is necessary to answer the question, why after committing the crime the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?" Putin asked.

Monday, March 24, 2024

1752 GMT — UK rules out connection between Ukraine, Moscow terror attack

The UK is aware of "no connection whatsoever" between Ukraine and last Friday’s terror attack in Moscow terror, British Defence Secretary John Healey has said.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Grant Shapps told lawmakers that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to link the two must be “resisted” in the continuing Ukraine war, which is now in its third year.

At least 137 people were killed and over 180 others injured on Friday when gunmen opened fire just before a rock concert at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. The terrorist group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking on behalf of the main opposition Labour Party, Healey extended his condolences to the victims of the attack.

1631 GMT — EU condemns Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

The EU has condemned a series of intense Russian missile strikes on Ukraine last week.

"The EU condemns the repeated attacks against Ukraine over the past week," the union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

Noting that Russia used nearly 190 missiles to target civilians and destroy energy infrastructure in these attacks, depriving ordinary Ukrainians of basic electricity and heating systems, he said these amounted to "war crimes."

1556 GMT — US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'

The White House has dismissed Russian claims that the shooting attack that killed 137 people in a concert hall outside Moscow was linked to Ukraine.

"There was no linkage to Ukraine ... This is just more Kremlin propaganda," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

1542 GMT —Russia summons Australian envoy over post condemning voting in occupied Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Australian embassy in Moscow to complain about a social media post condemning the holding of Russian presidential elections on parts of Ukraine Moscow claims to have illegally annexed.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging service, the Australian embassy wrote: "The holding of the vote on the territory of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law".

Russia's foreign ministry said it had summoned the envoy, strongly protested and demanded the embassy take the message down.

1536 GMT —US targets Russian fintech operators for Ukraine sanctions evasion work

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Russian financial services and technology firms and individuals for developing or offering services in virtual assets aimed at evading US sanctions on Russia over its military campaign in Ukraine.

The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 13 entities and two individuals in the latest round of Russian sanctions targeting Russia's core financial infrastructure to block its use of the international financial system to further its Ukraine war aims.

Five of the entities were designated for being owned or controlled by persons already sanctioned OFAC.

1350 GMT — Russian may have fired missile into Polish airspace to test NATO response: Polish general

Russia may have deliberately fired a missile into NATO member Poland's airspace in a weekend test of the country and alliance's defences, according to a Polish general said.

"Such situations may be deliberately provoked by the enemy in order to test the Polish air defence system," Stanislaw Koziej said in an interview with Polish Press Agency (PAP).