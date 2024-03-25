Belgium police used water cannons to disperse PKK terror group sympathisers who were rioting and attacking Turkish-origin citizens in the Heusden-Zolder district of Limburg province near the capital Brussels.

A group of PKK sympathisers who were returning from Nevruz (spring) celebrations on Sunday morning, while carrying flags symbolising the PKK terror organisation, passed through a street primarily populated by Turkish-origin citizens and shouted provocative slogans.

The Turks responded to the group, resulting in an altercation.

Police teams arrived at the scene, where some vehicles had been set on fire, forcing them to use water cannons to control the situation.

Deputy Mayor Yasin Gul of Heusden-Zolder told Anadolu that PKK sympathisers assaulted a Turkish-origin citizen while chanting provocative slogans.

"We've been living here as Western European Turks for 60 years. We have never had such an incident in our municipality before," Gul said.

He said nearly one-fourth of the municipality's population are of Turkish descent.

Local authorities had already taken precautions in response to reports that PKK sympathisers from neighbouring cities and countries were attending the Nevruz event, he added.