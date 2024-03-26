Pakistan security forces have killed four militants in an overnight raid on an outlawed group's hideout in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

Troops found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the intelligence-based operation conducted at the hideout in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

Though security forces often conduct such raids, the latest one came hours after insurgents from an outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, tried to sneak into a navy air base in Balochistan province.