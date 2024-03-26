WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan security forces kill four militants in overnight raid: military
The military raid comes hours after militants from outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army tried to sneak into a navy air base in Balochistan province.
Pakistan security forces kill four militants in overnight raid: military
BLA was designated a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States years ago. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 26, 2024

Pakistan security forces have killed four militants in an overnight raid on an outlawed group's hideout in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

Troops found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the intelligence-based operation conducted at the hideout in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

Though security forces often conduct such raids, the latest one came hours after insurgents from an outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, tried to sneak into a navy air base in Balochistan province.

Recommended

A soldier and four attackers were killed in the ensuing shootout in Turbat district, the military said on Tuesday. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station.

BLA claimed responsibility for the attack. The group was designated a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States years ago.

RelatedPakistan foils BLA terror attack on naval air station in Balochistan
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington