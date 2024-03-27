Türkiye has rejected allegations of cooperation with Israel, particularly defence-based cooperation, saying the country will not do anything that will harm Palestinians and their cause.

"It is not possible for the Republic of Türkiye, which has always supported Palestine, to carry out or engage in any activity that would harm Palestinians," the country's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it does not have any activities with Israel, "including military training, exercises and defence industry cooperation."

The statement came after false claims by some media outlets that Türkiye continues to export gunpowder, weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Separately, the Turkish Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation also rejected the reports after examining several social media posts.

"The products in the 93rd chapter of the alleged export list are not war weapons and ammunition but ungrooved rifle spare parts and accessories and fishing equipment used for individual purposes such as sports and hunting," it said on X.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute [TURKSTAT], there have been no exports of rifles for sports and hunting purposes since May 2023, which already had low figures, it added.

"The products exported under the heading 'Gunpowder and explosives, pyrotechnic products, matches, pyrophoric alloys, combustible preparations' in the 36th chapter of the export list were 'gel fuel and lighter fluid.'"

"It has been determined that attempts were made to manipulate public opinion regarding the products included in the chapter headings of the Customs Tariff and exported by private companies," it added.

Since the Israeli war on besieged Gaza on October 7 and long before, Türkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine.

