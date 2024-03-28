Chinese consumer tech giant Xiaomi will launch its first-ever EV at a press conference in Beijing, injecting itself into a fiercely competitive sector in the world's largest car market.

China's EV sector has expanded in recent years - spurred by purchase subsidies, which will end at the end of 2022 - and dozens of domestic automakers are engaged in a fierce price war to get ahead in a crowded market.

Xiaomi is known worldwide for its affordable smartphones and sleek home appliances, and CEO Lei Jun says the SU7 EV is "putting its reputation on the line" to challenge Chinese car giant BYD and Elon Musk's Tesla.

Sleek, sporty, and available in blue bay, olive green or elegant grey, the SU7 even includes "sound simulation", Lei says, "to recreate the thrill of driving a sports car".

Lei has not divulged the price but has promised it will be "the best-looking, best-driving and smartest car" costing under 500,000 yuan ($69,200).

Analysts have said they expect it to come in at half that price.

"If my guess is correct, the 200,000 to 250,000 yuan range is the most competitive segment in the Chinese EV space right now," Johnson Wan, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., told Bloomberg.

