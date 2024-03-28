Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has approved the new government presented by Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, who aims to see it play a role in post-war Gaza.

Mustafa said on Thursday that the "top national priority" for the new government, whose members are set to take office on Sunday, would be the end of the war in Gaza.

He added that his cabinet "will work on formulating visions to reunify the institutions, including assuming responsibility for Gaza".

Mustafa, an ally to President Abbas and a leading business figure was appointed premier this month with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

He was also assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of Gaza, which has been shattered by more than five months of war, while he performs double duty as foreign minister, replacing Riyad al-Maliki who had served in the position since 2009.

'Ceasefire — A national priority'