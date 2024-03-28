WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bus plunges off bridge in South Africa, killing 45 passengers
Bus carrying worshippers headed to Easter festival plunges off bridge on a mountain pass and bursts into flames, killing all but an 8-year-old child, authorities say.
Bus plunges off bridge in South Africa, killing 45 passengers
The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers were still being checked. / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2024

A bus has plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire in South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people on board, the Transport Ministry said.

An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor of the Thursday's disaster and had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The bus fell from a major bridge linking two hillsides near Mmamatlakala in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres north of Johannesburg.

The ministry said in a statement that the vehicle had been heading from neighbouring Botswana to Moria in the north of the country.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, where it caught fire," the statement said.

The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers were still being checked.

Recommended

Rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening, as some bodies were burned beyond recognition, others trapped inside the debris and scattered on the scene, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Developed roads, bad safety

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the scene of the crash and promised a full inquiry would be held into its cause.

While South Africa has one of the African continent's most developed road networks, it also suffers from one of the worst safety records.

Just several hours before the crash, President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to South Africans to take care of themselves when travelling during the Easter week.

"Let's do our best to make this a safe Easter. Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads," he said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington