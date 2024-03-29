WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Rally outside Biden fundraiser, dubbed "Flood Manhatten for Gaza", demands end to genocide, siege, and blockade of Gaza as Biden's fundraiser with Obama and Clinton nets a record $25 million.
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Pro-Palestine demonstrators pray during the "Flood Manhattan for Gaza" rally outside Radio City Music Hall where US President Joe Biden is attending a fundraiser for his re-election campaign / Photo: AFP
March 29, 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have flocked to Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Joe Biden was headlining a fundraiser event, to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and end to "Israeli genocide" there.

The protesters prayed in the congregation and carried the Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Stop Gaza genocide", "Smash imperialism & Zionism", and "Biden/Democratic party = war criminals" during the "Flood Manhatten for Gaza" rally.

The fundraiser in New York City that also starred Barack Obama and Bill Clinton was raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, Biden's campaign said.

Experience the intensity of the protests through these images:

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington