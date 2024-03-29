Türkiye is intensifying its efforts to put pressure on Israel such that it complies with the UN Security Council's recent decision for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza during Ramadan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are making intense efforts to heighten pressure on Israel after the UN Security Council's immediate ceasefire decision," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an election rally in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district on Friday.

Türkiye is going to polls on Sunday to elect mayors and other local representatives.

"We will not stop until Palestinians recover their freedom as well as their lands which are occupied, and regain their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

He recalled that Türkiye on Thursday sent an eighth aid vessel to Egypt carrying 125,000 food containers for the people in Gaza.

"We are doing everything within our reach, within our capabilities, and with all the resources available to us, leaving nothing undone. And we will continue to do so," Erdogan said.