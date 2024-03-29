Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has hinted at Israel's purported overnight airstrike in Syria, affirming the military's intention to expand the campaign against Hezbollah and increase the rate of attacks in the north.

Speaking after an evaluation at the army Northern Command in Safed on Friday, Gallant asserted, "Israel is transitioning from defence to pursuit of Hezbollah."

"We will reach wherever the organisation operates, in Beirut, Damascus, and beyond," the Times of Israeli cited him as saying.

In recent developments, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, while five other Hezbollah operatives were reportedly among the 38 casualties in Israeli airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria.

"Hezbollah bears responsibility for the significant damage in Lebanon, and Hassan Nasrallah himself is directly responsible for the numerous casualties within the Hezbollah ranks.," Gallant declared.