TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN Chief Guterres praises Turkish First Lady Erdogan's zero waste efforts
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hails Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan "for her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste".
UN Chief Guterres praises Turkish First Lady Erdogan's zero waste efforts
Turkish first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles. / Photo: AA
March 30, 2024

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan's zero waste efforts, thanking the first lady for "her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste".

In his message, Guterres thanked Türkiye for hosting the event in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, stating, "I thank the esteemed Emine Erdogan, Turkish First Lady, for her visionary leadership in critical areas such as zero waste," in a video message sent to the March 30, International Zero Waste Day event held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Saturday.

Guterres also noted that the Zero Waste Advisory Board has been bringing partners together since last year to address this critical issue and turn zero waste into reality.

"At all levels, governments should invest in waste management programs focused on reuse, recycling, recovery, and waste prevention, building circular economies that address the depletion and management of resources," he said.

"The global community must unite as one body and work towards signing a legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution on Zero Waste Day."

Recommended

Turkish first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

According to the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes responsible production and consumption patterns and encourages a shift towards a lifecycle approach.

RelatedTürkiye spearheads global movement on International Zero Waste Day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan