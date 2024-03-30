TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives Egypt
Türkiye's 8th humanitarian aid ship for the Palestinians in Gaza, with 125,000 food packages arrives at Egypt's El-Arish port.
Turkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives Egypt
Türkiye has sent 13 cargo planes and eight ships, including this one, carrying humanitarian aid materials to Gazans. / Photo: AA
March 30, 2024

A Turkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for people in Palestine's Gaza has arrived in Egypt's El-Arish port.

This was Türkiye's 8th humanitarian aid ship for the Palestinians in Gaza, with 125,000 food packages sent by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and General Directorate of Foundations via the vessel SARDES.

The ship was welcomed at El-Arish port by AFAD President Okay Memis and the on-duty team on Saturday.

The materials will be transported to Gaza via aid trucks from the Rafah border crossing.

Türkiye has sent 13 cargo planes and eight ships, including this one, carrying humanitarian aid materials to Gazans.

AFAD said in a statement: "We continue to extend our nation's hand of mercy and compassion to all corners of the world, remaining the hope of the oppressed and persecuted. For our people, we are within our borders, but for humanity, we are behind them."

Recommended

Deadly military offensive

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedTürkiye dispatches 8th aid ship to Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan