At least four individuals were killed and twenty others were injured in a bomb explosion in Syria's northwestern town of Azaz.

The late Saturday incident evolved when a bomb concealed within a vehicle detonated on a busy street within the opposition-controlled area of Azaz, situated across from the Turkish town of Kilis, according to Anadolu Agency.

Initial reports suggest that the bomb attack claimed the lives of four civilians and inflicted injuries on twenty individuals.

Reuters news agency, citing locals and rescuers, reported that at least seven people were killed and 30 others injured.

"It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers," said Yaseen Shalabi who was near the site of the explosion shopping with his family.