Sunday, March 31, 2024

2200 GMT — Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the results of the local elections marked a "turning point" for his Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Despite the outcome of the local elections, Erdogan pledged to "respect the decision of the nation."

Addressing the crowd from the headquarters in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said his party could not achieve the anticipated results from Sunday's local elections.

"We will evaluate the results of the local elections open-heartedly in our party and we will engage in self-criticism," Erdogan said.

2040 GMT — Opposition’s Imamoglu declares victory in Istanbul

Incumbent mayor of Türkiye's Istanbul and opposition CHP candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, has declared victory in Türkiye’s largest city Istanbul.

More updates 👇

1943 GMT — Over 51 percent of votes are counted: YSK Chairman Yener

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener announced that around 51.2 percent of the votes have been counted.

1620 GMT— Publication ban has been lifted

The Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK), Ahmet Yener, announced that the publication ban regarding the elections has been lifted.

1430 GMT— 'Voting process completed smoothly'The Chairman of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener, stated, "The voting process, in which 61 million 441 thousand 882 voters have cast their votes in 207 thousand 848 ballot boxes, with 34 political parties competing, has been completed smoothly except for some isolated incidents," the president of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) has said.

“The ballot counting and documentation processes have started, and the box result information has started to be entered into the system, with data flow continuing,” Ahmet Yener said.

"The board will convene shortly to evaluate the matter and decide on the publication ban."

1400 GMT— Voting ends

Voting has ended across Türkiye for the country's local elections.

The polls were opened at 0800 am local time (0500GMT) and closed at 1700 pm (1400GMT) in the majority of the country. Due to seasonal conditions and sunset times in March, YSK has moved the voting hours one hour ahead in the 32 eastern provinces. In those eastern provinces, the voting hours were from 0700 am local time to 1600 pm (1300GMT).

1234 GMT— AK Party mayoral candidate Kurum casts his voteThe governing AK Party mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Murat Kurum, has called on all citizens to cast their votes and protect the ballot boxes.

"I call all citizens to cast their votes and protect the ballot boxes. Let them go and cast their votes and safeguard the ballot boxes," Kurum said, after casting his vote with his family, Kurum made statements to the press upon exiting.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for welcoming him as their brother and child while sharing his projects and dreams with the people of Istanbul over the past three months.

"I wish our vote will bring goodness to Istanbul, our country, and our nation," he said.