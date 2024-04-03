TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid agency TIKA distributes food aid in El Salvador
Agency provides food support to 200 families and students of a primary school in capital San Salvador to mark the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Turkish aid agency TIKA distributes food aid in El Salvador
Throughout Ramadan, TIKA will also provide food support to 200 families in Mexico and distribute Ramadan packages comprising stationery materials to 100 children through its Mexico office. / Photo: AA
April 3, 2024

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has distributed food packages to the Muslim community in the Central American country of El Salvador as part of its "Ramadan Program."

Food support was provided to 200 families in the capital San Salvador, and a total of a ton of basic food items, including rice, oil, and flour, were delivered for iftar meals of students of a primary school affiliated with the El Salvador Islamic Union, according to a statement by TIKA.

The distributions were carried out with the participation of Türkiye's Ambassador to San Salvador, Gul Buyukersen, and Emerson Bukele, the brother of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

RelatedTurkish aid agency TIKA renovates schools in Pakistan's Karachi
Recommended

Bukele expressed his gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye in his speech, conveying his satisfaction on behalf of the Muslim community in El Salvador.

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, TIKA will also provide food support to 200 families in Mexico and distribute Ramadan packages comprising stationery materials to 100 children through its Mexico office.

Food aid will also be provided in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Panama, and an iftar program will be organized for the Muslim minority and households in need in the Cuban capital Havana.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan