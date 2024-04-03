The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has distributed food packages to the Muslim community in the Central American country of El Salvador as part of its "Ramadan Program."

Food support was provided to 200 families in the capital San Salvador, and a total of a ton of basic food items, including rice, oil, and flour, were delivered for iftar meals of students of a primary school affiliated with the El Salvador Islamic Union, according to a statement by TIKA.

The distributions were carried out with the participation of Türkiye's Ambassador to San Salvador, Gul Buyukersen, and Emerson Bukele, the brother of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.