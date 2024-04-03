Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that the US is trying to "cast a shadow over" an upcoming presidential election in the Latin American country slated for July 28.

"The circus has begun, the campaign has begun. Nerves are tense in Washington, as are those of the oligarchy," Maduro said in a weekly news conference.

Maduro claimed Venezuela's electoral system is the "most reliable" globally.

He stated: "The US is trying to cast a shadow over our election campaign. Venezuela is implementing a transparent and auditable election policy, while the US is attempting to discredit it."