Hamas accuses Israel of dragging its feet in Gaza ceasefire talks
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blames Israel for procrastinating in stalled negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Over 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
April 3, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of procrastinating in stalled talks to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a hostage release deal.

"The Zionist occupation continues to procrastinate stubbornly, and does not respond to our fair demands for an end to the war and aggression," Haniyeh said in a recorded speech shown at a Hezbollah meeting on Wednesday.

Recent negotiations have made little progress and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Palestinian resistance group has hardened its position.

Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel's negotiating team had returned from another round of discussions in Cairo. "In the framework of the talks, under useful Egyptian mediation, the mediators formulated an updated proposal for Hamas," the premier's office said.

'No proposal received'

However, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Tuesday that the group had not been sent any new proposals.

"The movement has not received any proposals from the mediators or the occupation (Israel) regarding a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal", he said.

In his speech shown on Wednesday ahead of comments from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Qatar-based Haniyeh reiterated Hamas's conditions for peace.

These include a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced Gaza residents, unhindered entry of aid, full reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory, and "a respectable prisoner exchange deal."

Haniyeh also denounced what he said was "direct American participation" in the war in Gaza by supplying weapons and ammunition to the Israeli military.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
