Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of procrastinating in stalled talks to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a hostage release deal.

"The Zionist occupation continues to procrastinate stubbornly, and does not respond to our fair demands for an end to the war and aggression," Haniyeh said in a recorded speech shown at a Hezbollah meeting on Wednesday.

Recent negotiations have made little progress and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Palestinian resistance group has hardened its position.

Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel's negotiating team had returned from another round of discussions in Cairo. "In the framework of the talks, under useful Egyptian mediation, the mediators formulated an updated proposal for Hamas," the premier's office said.

'No proposal received'