Sudan's prosecution has accused former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok of "inciting war against the state" and other charges that could carry the death penalty, according to state television.

The prosecutor's office is loyal to military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, whose regular armed forces have been at war since April 2023 with paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Fifteen other people, including journalists and politicians who like Hamdok live abroad, face similar charges such as "violating the constitution."

Hamdok, Sudan's most prominent civilian politician, was the country's first premier in a fragile transition following an uprising after decades under Omar al Bashir's rule.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest after an October 2021 coup by former allies Dagalo and Burhan.

After a brief reinstatement, Hamdok resigned in January 2022 and fled to Abu Dhabi. He has since re-emerged as part of a new coalition known as Taqadum.

Sudan's war has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 8.5 million people, according to the UN.

Hamdok has been in talks for several months with Sudanese and regional figures in a bid to put an end to the war.