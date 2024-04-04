Israel has killed more aid workers in Gaza than have died in all of the countries in the rest of the world combined in any of the last 30 years, according to a report by the Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD).

Since last October 7, at least 203 aid workers have killed in Israeli attacks, the report said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation is "unconscionable."

Last week, Guterres had expressed concerns about UN aid workers being continually prevented from carrying out their duties in besieged Gaza, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.

On Tuesday, the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike Monday in Gaza.

The workers were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as US-Canadian dual citizen.

The UN said it is suspending nighttime movements for its personnel for at least 48 hours following the attack.

Condemnations

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said that Berlin "expects the Israeli government to adapt its operations so that civilians are better protected, and this of course applies in particular to female and male humanitarian aid workers."

“The Israeli government must investigate this terrible incident quickly and thoroughly,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also wrote on X.

Canada condemned the attack on the WCK aid workers and demanded a full investigation.

"I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7 World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.